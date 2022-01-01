About this product
Surplus Tropics is a fruity, flavorful, and delicious line of cartridges meant to provide the best tasting experience for summer and beyond. Enjoy a tropical blastoff, with no cannabis taste whatsoever.
Strawberry Daze packs a sweet strawberry punch, and an energizing high that’s perfect for socializing or just getting your day started. Expect a chatty, happy high and an almost candy-like blast of electrifying fruitiness.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.