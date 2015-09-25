The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.



A sweet medley of juicy Strawberries, cream, and citrus with a deliciously fruity exhale. Strawberry Fields is an immediate mood elevator that puts you in a happy mental state as the Indica effect slowly creeps up, easing you into a fully relaxed and content feeling.



Taste Profile: A sweet medley of juicy Strawberries, cream, and citrus with a deliciously fruity exhale.

Effect Profile: An immediate mood elevator that puts you in a happy mental state as the Indica effect slowly creeps up, easing you into a fully relaxed and content feeling.

Perfect for: Dinner with friends, Meditating, Yoga

Lineage: Strawberry Banana crossed with Tangie

