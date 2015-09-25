About this product
Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.
Leak resistant and clog free.
High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.
A sweet medley of juicy Strawberries, cream, and citrus with a deliciously fruity exhale. Strawberry Fields is an immediate mood elevator that puts you in a happy mental state as the Indica effect slowly creeps up, easing you into a fully relaxed and content feeling.
Perfect for: Dinner with friends, Meditating, Yoga
Lineage: Strawberry Banana crossed with Tangie
About this strain
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
About this brand
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.