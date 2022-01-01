The World’s first functional cannabis drinks, made to help you get more. More time on the dance floor. More time on the pillow. A more forgiving recovery so you can do it all over again…



Taste Profile: Sparkling, refreshing, uplifting, ginseng, ginger, mysterious berry-fruit flavor. Like your favorite energy drink, only better.



Description: Strobe is the World’s first fully-functional cannabis energy drink, designed for those searching for a perfect balance of hyped and high to power the late nights that just might turn into early mornings. Balanced with 20mg of fast-acting THC, 10mg of THCV, and energy inducing Guarana, Taurine and B-Vitamins.



Comes as a single 12oz can with a re-sealable lid.