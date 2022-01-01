About this product
The World’s first functional cannabis drinks, made to help you get more. More time on the dance floor. More time on the pillow. A more forgiving recovery so you can do it all over again…
Taste Profile: Sparkling, refreshing, uplifting, ginseng, ginger, mysterious berry-fruit flavor. Like your favorite energy drink, only better.
Description: Strobe is the World’s first fully-functional cannabis energy drink, designed for those searching for a perfect balance of hyped and high to power the late nights that just might turn into early mornings. Balanced with 20mg of fast-acting THC, 10mg of THCV, and energy inducing Guarana, Taurine and B-Vitamins.
Comes as a single 12oz can with a re-sealable lid.
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
