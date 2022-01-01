About this product
Surplus Shots are a pocket-sized party that packs a serious punch. A generous infusion of 100mg of THC with delicious flavors makes for the perfect companion for a night out with friends, or a night in your couch, (yeah, you read that right).
Berry Blitz: A mouthful of mixed berry goodness.
2oz re-sealable bottle | 100mg THC
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
