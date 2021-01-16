About this product
Surplus Shots are a pocket-sized party that packs a serious punch. A generous infusion of 100mg of THC with delicious flavors makes for the perfect companion for a night out with friends, or a night in your couch, (yeah, you read that right).
Tropical Trip: A satisfying blend of tropical fruits.
2oz re-sealable bottle | 100mg THC
Tropical Trip: A satisfying blend of tropical fruits.
2oz re-sealable bottle | 100mg THC
About this strain
Tropical Trip effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Hypertension
40% of people say it helps with hypertension
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.