About this product
The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.
With a sweet and rich berry-cream flavor, Blackberry Kush is a true Indica, known for its strong relaxing and euphoric effects. Great for winding down after a wild night out, or burrowing deep into your couch for an easy night in.
Strain Name: Blackberry Kush
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Hashy, sweet, earthy
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
