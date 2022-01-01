The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



With a sweet and rich berry-cream flavor, Blackberry Kush is a true Indica, known for its strong relaxing and euphoric effects. Great for winding down after a wild night out, or burrowing deep into your couch for an easy night in.



Strain Name: Blackberry Kush

Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Hashy, sweet, earthy