The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



Blueberry Cookies is a relaxing Indica-Hybrid strain that tastes like farm-fresh blueberries and home-baked cookies, just like mom used to make. Well, our mom, but she had a little different definition of “baked” than most.



Strain Name: Blueberry Cookies

Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, blueberry, cookies

Lineage: Blueberry Tahoe crossed with Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint strain