The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



Known as the go-to/get-up-and-go Super Sativa, Green Crack offers an uplifting, get-sh$t-done type of high, with the tasty flavor of a tropical fruit bowl and a dash of soil.



Strain Name: Green Crack

Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earthy, citrus, sweet