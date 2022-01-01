About this product
The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.
Known as the go-to/get-up-and-go Super Sativa, Green Crack offers an uplifting, get-sh$t-done type of high, with the tasty flavor of a tropical fruit bowl and a dash of soil.
Strain Name: Green Crack
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earthy, citrus, sweet
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
