The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



A refreshing Sativa that tastes like a cold glass of grape-flavored lemonade, Purple Lemonade is a great companion for a sunny day outside, or an uplifting burst to keep you dancing until the last beat drops.



Strain Name: Purple Lemonade

Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Grape, tart lemonade

Lineage: Purple Urkle crossed with Lemonade Haze