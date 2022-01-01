About this product
The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.
As an Indica-dominant Hybrid, Strawberry Fields is a real mood elevator, with happy highs and a slow creeping wave of good feels, combined with a taste that’s like a citrusy bowl of strawberries and cream.
Strain Name: Strawberry Fields
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Strawberry, cream, citrus
Lineage: Strawberry Banana crossed with Tangie
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
