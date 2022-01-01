The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



As an Indica-dominant Hybrid, Strawberry Fields is a real mood elevator, with happy highs and a slow creeping wave of good feels, combined with a taste that’s like a citrusy bowl of strawberries and cream.



Strain Name: Strawberry Fields

Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Strawberry, cream, citrus

Lineage: Strawberry Banana crossed with Tangie