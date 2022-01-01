The Surplus VIBE Pod OG is a classic combo of tasty Canna-Native terpenes and pure cannabis oil, nothing else. Perfect for the OG smoker, or newly initiated cannabis crusader looking for a real cannabis taste and high, at a price that won’t break the bank.



True to its name, Trainwreck is a three-way collision between two upbeat Sativas and one knockout Indica. Maybe they should have called it “roller-coaster”, because get ready for a ride that starts off with an exhilarating, creative, rush followed by euphoric waves of relaxation. The earthy-pine and citrus flavors taste like you probably imagine your dad’s jacket that’s been hanging in the back of the closet since he followed the “Up In Smoke” Tour back in ‘00 would taste if you licked it. But for real, don’t lick it.



Strain Name: Trainwreck

Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Pine, lemon, earthy