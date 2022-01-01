About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Blueberry Bliss is bursting with a big bouquet of berry blavor. Wait, is “blavor” a word…if not, it is now. This calming Indica will relax your mind and body after a long day out living your most Instagrammable life.
Strain name: Blueberry Bliss
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet Blueberry
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
