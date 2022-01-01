Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.



Grape Crush will make your tastebuds happy with its juicy grape flavor, while leaving your body relaxed and your head straight in the clouds.



Strain name: Grape Crush

Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet Grape