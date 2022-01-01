About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Grape Crush will make your tastebuds happy with its juicy grape flavor, while leaving your body relaxed and your head straight in the clouds.
Strain name: Grape Crush
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet Grape
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
