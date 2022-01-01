About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Peaches ‘N Dream blends an exhilarating Sativa high, with a mouthwatering, fruity, creamy, and damn delicious flavor that will have you puffing on the pod like a post-dessert dessert.
Strain name: Peaches ‘N Dream
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet Peach and Creamy Vanilla
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
