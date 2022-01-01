Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.



Peaches ‘N Dream blends an exhilarating Sativa high, with a mouthwatering, fruity, creamy, and damn delicious flavor that will have you puffing on the pod like a post-dessert dessert.



Strain name: Peaches ‘N Dream

Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet Peach and Creamy Vanilla