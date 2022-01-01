Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.



Strawberry Daze brings a punch-you-in-the-face, bold strawberry flavor, and combines it with an upbeat, chatty high, perfect for surviving your 42nd Zoom of the day.Strain name: Strawberry Daze Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry Description: Strawberry Daze brings a punch-you-in-the-face, bold strawberry flavor, and combines it with an upbeat, chatty high, perfect for surviving your 42nd Zoom of the day.



