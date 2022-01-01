About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Strawberry Daze brings a punch-you-in-the-face, bold strawberry flavor, and combines it with an upbeat, chatty high, perfect for surviving your 42nd Zoom of the day.Strain name: Strawberry Daze Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry Description: Strawberry Daze brings a punch-you-in-the-face, bold strawberry flavor, and combines it with an upbeat, chatty high, perfect for surviving your 42nd Zoom of the day.
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
