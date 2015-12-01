The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.



Trainwreck is one of the most well-known, legendary, strains and with good reason. A three-way cross between two powerful Sativas and one knockout Indica, get ready for a ride that starts off with an exhilarating, creative, rush followed by euphoric waves of relaxation. Surplus is more than you’d expect. It’s great quality concentrate for an awesome price. No hype, just high.



Taste Profile: Pine, lemon, earthy

