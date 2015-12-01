About this product
Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.
Leak resistant and clog free.
High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods.
Trainwreck is one of the most well-known, legendary, strains and with good reason. A three-way cross between two powerful Sativas and one knockout Indica, get ready for a ride that starts off with an exhilarating, creative, rush followed by euphoric waves of relaxation. Surplus is more than you’d expect. It’s great quality concentrate for an awesome price. No hype, just high.
Taste Profile: Pine, lemon, earthy
About this strain
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.