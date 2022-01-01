About this product
Indica lovers rejoice with the sweet, earthy, flavors of True Glue and prepare for the ultimate couch-lock. This heavy-hitting cross of True OG and GG4 will paint a smile on your face and leave you in a state of ultimate relaxation.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Piney, Sweet
Effect Profile: Heavily Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of True OG and Gorilla Glue #4
About this strain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Surplus
No hype...just high. High quality cannabis oil products at a price that wont break the bank.