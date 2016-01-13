About this product
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
359 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
