A balanced 50-50 hybrid, XJ-13 packs a complex bouquet and a happy buzz. The perfect antidote to a stressful day, XJ-13 melts away those high-strung vibes and replaces them with happy creativity and talkativity.



The effortless PAX Era pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment.

Dual-wicks absorb from both sides so material isn't wasted.

Leak resistant and clog free.

High intensity pods deliver up to 3x Vapor compared to original PAX pods



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, pine, spice

Effect Profile: A creative brain-blast with a side of happy conversation, all paired with a body-numbing buzz that melts away your stress.

Perfect for: Getting creative, Getting social, and Getting happy

Lineage: G-13 crossed with Jack Herer