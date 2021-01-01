2 count, 10mg each, 20mg total. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects. Soothe Theragels can help you maintain stability and with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Soothe is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.