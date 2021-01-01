About this product

5:1 (CBD:THC) 7 Patches per pack. Patches are an innovative way to absorb the potential benefits of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re comfortable and discreet, with steady, long-lasting effects. Serene patches can help enhance your mood with little to no expected psychoactive effects. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.