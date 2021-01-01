About this product
Avid Hemp CBD Keto Diet Oil is the perfect aid to your healthy lifestyle whether you fully practice the Keto Diet or not!
• 475ml Bottle of CBD/MCT Oil
• 34mg CBD per Tablespoon
• Whole Plant Hemp Extract
• Less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in USA
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!