About this product
Avid Hemp CBD Massage Oil, an excellent choice for modern massage-therapy. Try some today!
Ingredients: Mineral Oil, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Sesame Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Lavender Oil, Whole Plant Hemp Extract.
Ingredients: Mineral Oil, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Sesame Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Lavender Oil, Whole Plant Hemp Extract.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!