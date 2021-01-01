About this product

Avid Hemp CBD Gummy Bears are a huge hit and loved by all. These Gummy Bears are the Originals and come in mixed variety of fruit flavors. If you haven’t tried them yet, go ahead give them a try!



Product Info:



• Assorted Flavors

• Available in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

• 17mg Hemp Extract per Gummy Bear

• Hemp Extract Gummies

• Product Contains Less than 0.3% Delta 9

• Made in the USA



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, Melatonin, Whole Plant Hemp Extract.

