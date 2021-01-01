About this product
Avid Hemp CBD Gummy Bears are a huge hit and loved by all. These Gummy Bears are the Originals and come in mixed variety of fruit flavors. If you haven’t tried them yet, go ahead give them a try!
Product Info:
• Assorted Flavors
• Available in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg
• 17mg Hemp Extract per Gummy Bear
• Hemp Extract Gummies
• Product Contains Less than 0.3% Delta 9
• Made in the USA
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, Melatonin, Whole Plant Hemp Extract.
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!