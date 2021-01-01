About this product
Clocked Out Delta-8 Oil is made with Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), natural terpenes, and delta-8 concentrate. Available in 30Ml bottles with 1,000mg or 2,000mg strength to choose from. And Clocked Out delta-8 oils comes in blue dream, green crack, and hardcore OG terpenes flavor options.
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!