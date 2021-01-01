About this product
Clocked Out THC-O Flower is available in two strains: Blue Zkittlez and Green Crack.
Available in 3.5 and 7 grams.
For best use tear flower buds into small pieces to use in a pipe, or roll it up yourself to enjoy.
Ingredients: Hemp flower, THC-O Distilliate Concentrate, Natural Terpenes.
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. We manufacture Avid Hemp CBD, Delta XL, Pets Brite, Clocked Out, WOW Vapors, and Assure Nutrition. Be sure to keep an eye out for new products. We work with both retail and wholesale customers and provide a great customer experience and offer an excellent selection of products that everyone can enjoy!