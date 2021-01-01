About this product

Delta-8 Dabs are concentrated smokeable products. We offer 1 gram dabs. *Each gram of the Delta 8 THC dabs comes with a concentrated dose of 800mg (80%) of Delta 8 THC per 1 gram container.



Available in Granddaddy purple, Pineapple Express, and Sour Diesel terpenes strains.



1g Delta 8 THC Dabs leverage the terpene profile of mouth-watering hemp cannabis strains and pairs it with a hemp derived Delta 8 THC distillate for a stable, pull and snap type of slab concentrate! With sativa blends for daytime, and hybrid blends for everything in-between, these Delta 8 dabs are a cut above the rest. Looks great, smells great, tastes great – it’s the whole package!