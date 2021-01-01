About this product

Our Delta 8 Flower is a huge hit and loved by all. This flower is available in two strains: Bubba Kush and Sour Space Candy.



Our Delta 8 Flower is a huge hit and loved by all. This flower is available in two strains: Bubba Kush and Sour Space Candy. Below, you will find a list of strains, with information about what to expect, so that you can pick the Delta-8 Flower option that is perfect for you. We can take great pride in our Delta-8 Flower at Delta XL, and we want you to see just how great it is.



Ingredients: Hemp flower, Delta-8.



Bubba Kush



Bubba Kush combines Premium hemp flower with Delta-8 distillate, creating a truly remarkable product. It consists of very large, tight and dense nuggets. Bubba Kush is a top selling strain with an aromatic smell and superior flavor.



Sour Space Candy:



Smell/Taste: Orange/Lemon (sour-patch)—Sweet Apples – Herbal Tones. Effect: Cheerful relaxation.



This Delta 8 flower will have your hands feeling sticky from the large amount of resin in the bud. Sour Space Candy hemp flower come from its parent strains Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry (ERB).The dense multicolored buds of Sour Space Candy hemp flower has tones of purple, green, and orange.