Combined with MCT Oil, natural terpenes, and Delta-8. Use 1 dropper once or twice daily as needed.
Available in Grandaddy Purple, Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express and Natural Flavor options.
Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Delta-8 Extract, Natural Terpenes.
• 1FL Ounce / 30ML per bottle
• 17mg Delta-8 Extract per Serving / 500mg total
• 34mg Delta-8 Extract per Serving / 1,000mg total
• Natural Terpenes
• Less Than 0.3% Delta-9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!