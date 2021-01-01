Our Delta-8 CBG moon rocks combine Delta-8 concentrate with premium hemp Flower and topped off with a CBG Kief coating.



It is recommended that you do not use your grinder when preparing Delta-8 Moon Rocks as you may lose Kief in the process.



For the best smoking and taste, tear the Moonrock into small pieces and smoke it in a pipe or bong.



Try one of the most desired delta-8 smoking options today – available in 3.5 gram and 7 gram options!



Ingredients: Premium Hemp Flower combined with Delta-8 Distillate & CBG Kief