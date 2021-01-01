About this product
Our Delta-8 CBG moon rocks combine Delta-8 concentrate with premium hemp Flower and topped off with a CBG Kief coating.
It is recommended that you do not use your grinder when preparing Delta-8 Moon Rocks as you may lose Kief in the process.
For the best smoking and taste, tear the Moonrock into small pieces and smoke it in a pipe or bong.
Try one of the most desired delta-8 smoking options today – available in 3.5 gram and 7 gram options!
Ingredients: Premium Hemp Flower combined with Delta-8 Distillate & CBG Kief
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!