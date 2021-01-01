About this product
DeltaXL delta-8 Syringes are a way to get your delta-8 concentrate without any extra hassle. Try delta-8 in micro-doses directly from the syringe! They can also be used in foods, or mixed in drinks and can be used in many ways, then re-cap the syringe for later use. Available in .5ML or 1ML options, DeltaXL syringes are available in Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express, and Granddaddy Purple terpene strain options.
• .5-1ml
• 500 mg / 1000mg
• Natural Terpenes
• Less Than 0.3% Delta-9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
Ingredients: Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, natural terpenes.
Note: Product contains a total Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis
• .5-1ml
• 500 mg / 1000mg
• Natural Terpenes
• Less Than 0.3% Delta-9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
Ingredients: Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, natural terpenes.
Note: Product contains a total Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!