Sweet Amber Co.
Cannasugar, standard - Individual Teaspoon, 100mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sweet Amber makes the best cannasugar in the world. We use an all-natural process with ZERO inedible chemicals to infuse pure trichomes onto quality sugars, from standard cane to stevia. Sweet Amber cannasugar works like ALL sugar does: you can cook with it, put it in your coffee or juice, bake treats, or just eat it raw. Within no time you'll see for yourself how potent it is. Note that a standard can of cola consists of almost 40x the sugar we suggest in one serving. It's discreet, potent, and delicious. What more can you ask for in a cannabis product? THC ratio is 40% with near-0 CBD or other cannabinoids. This is a serious product for anyone ranging from light to heavy users: use a little, use a lot, you have complete portion control. Comes in 3 types: Indica-dominant (Snoop OG), Sativa-dominant (Blue Dream), and and balanced Hybrid (Green Ribbon).
Individual teaspoon serving:
100mg
Snoop's Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
