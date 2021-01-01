Sweet As! Cannabis Co.
Blue Dream
About this product
Sweet As! Blue Dream is a wonderful strain of choice for new and old flower lovers who are seeking for a natural solution for treating their medical conditions. Blue Dream is a Sativa dominant Hybrid flower with a distinct flower profile, that contains heavy frost and a pungent, blueberry flavor. Great for anyone currently experiencing pain, stress or other negative emotions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!