Sweet Cali was established in 2014. We’ve perfected the craft of making cannabis edibles. All Sweet Cali products are developed with flavor in mind! These little dots overwhelm the taste buds while giving you a more enjoyable experience. The goal is to provide you and other Californians with the safest, healthiest, highest quality micro dosed edibles on the market. We specialize in 2.5, 5 & 10 miligram doses of THC. This gives you the ability to enjoy your experience and precisely control the type of effects you desire. We produce all our orders in small batches so that we can ensure the potency, flavors and consistency of every piece we deliver. We work with expert California cannabis cultivators that use pesticide-free grow methods, and test our products at state certified laboratories. We provide various menu items to choose from with competitive pricing and sleek packaging that has a throw back theme to the good ole days of confectionary crafting.