This non-alcoholic wine-like beverage is available in a 6.3oz (187mL) bottle in 10mg, 50mg, and 100mg THC strengths. These single use “mini’s” are great for on the go! Each bottle provides gauge marks on the side that indicates when you’ve poured a 10mg serving. Our 10mg bottle is a single 10mg serving, 50mg bottle is 5, 10mg servings and our 100mg bottle is 10, 10mg servings of THC. Each mini is about an average pour of a glass of wine. As a result, please be sure to choose a level of THC that meets your experience level.
Our non-alcoholic beverages are part of a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. And unlike other cannabis drinks, which taste more like sodas or punches, Cannabernet mimics the dry fruit, pepper and vanilla flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon, while the Marijuarita delivers the slightly sweet yet acidic familiarity of a margarita.
State License(s)
00000086DCKR00375578
