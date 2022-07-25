This non-alcoholic Margarita-like beverage is available in a 6.3oz (187mL) bottle in 10mg, 50mg, and 100mg THC strengths. These single use “mini’s” are great for on the go! Each bottle provides gauge marks on the side that indicates when you’ve poured a 10mg serving. Our 10mg bottle is a single 10mg serving, 50mg bottle is 5, 10mg servings and our 100mg bottle is 10, 10mg servings of THC. Each mini is about an average pour of a glass of wine. As a result, please be sure to choose a level of THC that meets your experience level.