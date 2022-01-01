About this product
Comfort Cools Roll-On Dry Oil: Comfort Cools combines the top internationally recognized essential oils for pain and inflammation with THC rich cannabis in a unique Ayurvedic formula that creates a gentle cooling effect when applied.
Pain relief can be felt within minutes, absorbs quickly with no residue and travels easily in a discreet roll-on vial.
Apply and reapply as needed for pain. Made with Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cranberry Oil, Sesame Oil, Sun Grown Cannabis, and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils of Eucalyptus, Lime, Lavender, Jasmine, Myrrh, Patchouli), Vitamin E, Rosemary Oleoresin Extract.
About this brand
Sweet Releaf Topicals
Sweet Releaf™ is an award winning family and women-owned cannabis brand devoted to innovation, care, and quality for our customers, community, and world. Created from a loved ones’ pain to lessen suffering for millions of others, we take pain seriously and bring that commitment to your family.
Our formulations marry Western Science and Eastern Holistic Medicine to boost effectiveness and improve lives. Our ingredients are naturally and organically sourced and our cannabis is sun-grown in the Emerald Triangle, tested repeatedly, and certified clean.
A leader in topicals since 2015, Sweet Releaf’s high THC/CBD content provides non-psychoactive, localized relief that can restore equilibrium to painful conditions, releasing discomfort reassuringly fast and with pinpoint accuracy.
