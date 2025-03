For those with chronic conditions that need extra pain management, we’ve significantly increased potency for faster-acting, superior relief. Comfort +™is carefully formulated with superior ingredients, infused with full spectrum terpene-rich cannabis using a synergistic 14:1 ration of THC to CBD and enhanced with our proprietary blend of therapeutic grade essential oils to provide soothing pain relief.

Topicals are almost always non-psychoactive (because the cannabinoids do not enter the bloodstream). Our THC-rich body butters are crafted with care to deeply sooth and nourish your skin, through a formulation of aloe vera, organic coconut, shea, cocoa butter and more.

Typically provides relief within 5 minutes. Effects last for hours or days. Reapply as needed for pain. For deep pain apply a second time approximately 15 minutes after the first application. We have heard from many people that regular application over the course of two weeks can permanently alter pain patterns.

Comfort +™ won’t get you high and it can restore balance to painful conditions within minutes.

