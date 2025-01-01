About this product
This synthetic strain is the result of a three way cross between our best indicas: Blue Black x Maple Leaf Indica x White Rhino. Famous in the world cannabic scene, this is the most awarded strain of our catalog.
The tastes and aromas of this variety are very intense, sweet and caramelized like sweets, fruit of the indica molotov cocktail that contains in itself, combined with a hint of earthy flavors inherited from the Blue genetic involved in the cross. This strain is ideal for indoor growing and a super plant for outdoor growing.
Its structure is typical of indica plants, featuring a strong main stem with short internodal distance, with a big main bud and multiple side branches.
This strain is the favorite among our THC-rich strains for medicinal cannabis users. Relaxing and antidepressant.
The tastes and aromas of this variety are very intense, sweet and caramelized like sweets, fruit of the indica molotov cocktail that contains in itself, combined with a hint of earthy flavors inherited from the Blue genetic involved in the cross. This strain is ideal for indoor growing and a super plant for outdoor growing.
Its structure is typical of indica plants, featuring a strong main stem with short internodal distance, with a big main bud and multiple side branches.
This strain is the favorite among our THC-rich strains for medicinal cannabis users. Relaxing and antidepressant.
Fulfillment
About this product
This synthetic strain is the result of a three way cross between our best indicas: Blue Black x Maple Leaf Indica x White Rhino. Famous in the world cannabic scene, this is the most awarded strain of our catalog.
The tastes and aromas of this variety are very intense, sweet and caramelized like sweets, fruit of the indica molotov cocktail that contains in itself, combined with a hint of earthy flavors inherited from the Blue genetic involved in the cross. This strain is ideal for indoor growing and a super plant for outdoor growing.
Its structure is typical of indica plants, featuring a strong main stem with short internodal distance, with a big main bud and multiple side branches.
This strain is the favorite among our THC-rich strains for medicinal cannabis users. Relaxing and antidepressant.
The tastes and aromas of this variety are very intense, sweet and caramelized like sweets, fruit of the indica molotov cocktail that contains in itself, combined with a hint of earthy flavors inherited from the Blue genetic involved in the cross. This strain is ideal for indoor growing and a super plant for outdoor growing.
Its structure is typical of indica plants, featuring a strong main stem with short internodal distance, with a big main bud and multiple side branches.
This strain is the favorite among our THC-rich strains for medicinal cannabis users. Relaxing and antidepressant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item