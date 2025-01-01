This synthetic strain is the result of a three way cross between our best indicas: Blue Black x Maple Leaf Indica x White Rhino. Famous in the world cannabic scene, this is the most awarded strain of our catalog.



The tastes and aromas of this variety are very intense, sweet and caramelized like sweets, fruit of the indica molotov cocktail that contains in itself, combined with a hint of earthy flavors inherited from the Blue genetic involved in the cross. This strain is ideal for indoor growing and a super plant for outdoor growing.



Its structure is typical of indica plants, featuring a strong main stem with short internodal distance, with a big main bud and multiple side branches.



This strain is the favorite among our THC-rich strains for medicinal cannabis users. Relaxing and antidepressant.

