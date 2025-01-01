About this product
4th Generation autoflowering hybrid. The result of the cross between the delicious Watermelon OG and the impressive Diablo Rojo XL Auto® (SWS110), renowned for its resinous reddish flowers and compact structure. It combines the best of both genetics, resulting in a highly aromatic and very beautiful strain.
It features a predominantly indica structure, with strong side branches and dense, resinous buds. Some plants develop lovely reddish hues as they start flowering.
Its terpene profile offers a vibrant mix of sweetness and tropical freshness, dominated by intense notes of watermelon and ripe fruits, with subtle citrus and earthy undertones.
The effect is powerful yet balanced, cheerful and euphoric, gradually transitioning into a smooth and long-lasting relaxation. It’s ideal for socializing and for contemplative or creative introspection.
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
