Feminized and photoperiod-dependent version of our Green Poison®(SWS14) now featuring ultra-fast flowering. This is an F1 hybrid resulting from the cross between the elite clone of our appreciated Green Poison® and a selected 3rdGeneration autoflowering genetic line of Green Poison Auto®(SWS30).



This strain is ready to harvest with thick buds all covered with abundant aromatic resin only 6 weeks after the flowering photoperiod begins.



The plants have the appearance of indica-sativa hybrids, with an exceptionally vigorous growth, very fast flowering and large production of flowers. Exquisite taste and aroma with a sweet intense hint of fruit. This strain is remarkably resistant to mold in outdoor grows, considering that due to its fast flowering the plant succeeds in anticipating its harvest to the period in which botrytis usually attacks.

