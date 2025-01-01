About this product
A mostly indica hybrid featuring very high yield. With this strain we sought for a fast and productive plant, with exquisite taste and aroma. One of the most awarded and appreciated plants of our catalog. Very fast and vigorous growth with a very fast and explosive flowering phase, this strain develops large buds becoming a super-producer of flowers in very few days.
Strong and exciting effect that soon turns into creative serenity. This easy-to-grow plant features high flower and resin production. The aroma of this strain is very intense and sweet with a Skunk background and tones of walnut and arugula. Due to its fast flowering this plant is suitable for humid areas where mold and fungus usually attack.
Strong and exciting effect that soon turns into creative serenity. This easy-to-grow plant features high flower and resin production. The aroma of this strain is very intense and sweet with a Skunk background and tones of walnut and arugula. Due to its fast flowering this plant is suitable for humid areas where mold and fungus usually attack.
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
