About this product
Photoperiod-dependent, ultra-fast-flowering version of Rainbow Sherbert #11, a famous Californian “Super Strong” strain. To shorten its flowering period and introduce new aromatic nuances while maintaining its potency, we have crossed it with our Papaya Zoap Auto® (SWS107).
It develops a prominent central bud accompanied by multiple flowers on its side branches. The abundant trichome production makes it an excellent choice for the fans of high-quality extractions.
As for aromas and flavors, this strain features a symphony of sweet and fruity notes, dominated by mango, papaya, and citrus tones, complemented by subtle earthy, smoky, and spicy hints.
Its effect is highly potent, delivering a joyful and relaxing sensation that opens the mind while inspiring creativity and imagination.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
