About this product
A polyhybrid resulting from the cross between Chimera #3, a well-balanced, ultra-resinous hybrid, and Permanent Marker [(Biscotti x Jealousy) x Sherb Bx1], a “Super Strong” strain renowned for its aromatic complexity and potency, which was awarded "Strain of the Year" by High Times in 2022 and by Leafly in 2023.
This strain develops a robust, branched structure. Its dense buds are covered in a thick layer of resin, making it an ideal choice for creating concentrates with outstanding aromatic quality, remarkable potency, and superior yields.
The aromatic profile is exquisite and complex, featuring fresh notes of cypress and citrus from Permanent Marker, blended with Diesel and earthy tones from Chimera #3.
Its effect is balanced and versatile, stimulating creativity and imagination while promoting a mood of peace and serenity.
Fulfillment
About this product
About this brand
Sweet Seeds®
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
