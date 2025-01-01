A polyhybrid resulting from the cross between Chimera #3, a well-balanced, ultra-resinous hybrid, and Permanent Marker [(Biscotti x Jealousy) x Sherb Bx1], a “Super Strong” strain renowned for its aromatic complexity and potency, which was awarded "Strain of the Year" by High Times in 2022 and by Leafly in 2023.



This strain develops a robust, branched structure. Its dense buds are covered in a thick layer of resin, making it an ideal choice for creating concentrates with outstanding aromatic quality, remarkable potency, and superior yields.



The aromatic profile is exquisite and complex, featuring fresh notes of cypress and citrus from Permanent Marker, blended with Diesel and earthy tones from Chimera #3.



Its effect is balanced and versatile, stimulating creativity and imagination while promoting a mood of peace and serenity.

