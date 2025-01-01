7th Generation extra-large autoflowering strain. This strain is the result of crossing an elite “Super Strong” clone of Permanent Marker with our exquisite Jealousy Z XL Auto® (SWS108). Permanent Marker [(Biscotti x Jealousy) x Sherb Bx1] has gained worldwide recognition, being awarded "Strain of the Year" by High Times in 2022 and by Leafly in 2023.



It showcases a vigorous and productive structure, with dense buds covered in abundant resin, making it an excellent choice for extractions.



The terpene profile is diverse and appealing, blending Sour Diesel notes and earthy nuances inherited from Jealousy Z XL Auto®, with citrus, menthol, and woody hints characteristic of Permanent Marker. The result is some deliciously potent and complex aromas and flavors.



The effect of this strain is balanced, delivering calm, happy, and creative euphoria.

