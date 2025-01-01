3rd Generation autoflowering strain. Sweet Seeds® has created this hybrid as a tribute to this classic and extremely loved family of cannabis.
This is the resulting hybrid from the cross between our Early Skunk elite clone and an autoflowering version of Critical Mass from the Sweet Seeds® R&D Department. The resulting hybrid has been backcrossed twice with the Early Skunk elite clone.
This fast flowering autoflowering strain is one of the best yielding and most resinous varieties, producing dense buds that get totally covered by trichomes in the final stages of flowering. It features an intense skunk aroma with a very sweet background, scented with hints of spices.
3rd Generation autoflowering strain. Sweet Seeds® has created this hybrid as a tribute to this classic and extremely loved family of cannabis.
This is the resulting hybrid from the cross between our Early Skunk elite clone and an autoflowering version of Critical Mass from the Sweet Seeds® R&D Department. The resulting hybrid has been backcrossed twice with the Early Skunk elite clone.
This fast flowering autoflowering strain is one of the best yielding and most resinous varieties, producing dense buds that get totally covered by trichomes in the final stages of flowering. It features an intense skunk aroma with a very sweet background, scented with hints of spices.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.
Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.