About this product
Life just got a whole lot sweeter with our CBD Chocolate Truffles! Enjoy a burst of flavor in every creamy bite while winding down from a long day or simply having a sweet dessert.
Flavors: Raspberry, Orange, Coffee, Caramel, & Pumpkin
*All flavors and ingredients are organic.
Flavors: Raspberry, Orange, Coffee, Caramel, & Pumpkin
*All flavors and ingredients are organic.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.