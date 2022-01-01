About this product
Made with all organic ingredients, our CBD Tinctures are one of our best sellers! Our unique CBD extraction and processing technology allow us to provide full-spectrum CBD oil in every drop. We only use organic ingredients that you can pronounce! Our CBD Tinctures include Sweet Sensi’s premium hemp extract, organic oils, and flavor. That’s it.
A sweet tip: take it by itself or drop it into your drink of choice for added flavor.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.