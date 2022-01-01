Relieve achy muscles and pain with our CBD Salve. Apply directly to trouble areas to help temporarily alleviate pain and stiffness in your joints so that you can get back to your day! Rub this topical CBD relief salve into your skin regularly for more comfort and flexibility.



- Blended with our premium, in-house extracted CBD rosin and organic oils.

- Lab-tested

- 1000 mg CBD extract per package

- Made with ingredients that you can pronounce



Do you live an active lifestyle? Try our CBD Ointment.