About this product
Relieve achy muscles and pain with our CBD Salve. Apply directly to trouble areas to help temporarily alleviate pain and stiffness in your joints so that you can get back to your day! Rub this topical CBD relief salve into your skin regularly for more comfort and flexibility.
- Blended with our premium, in-house extracted CBD rosin and organic oils.
- Lab-tested
- 1000 mg CBD extract per package
- Made with ingredients that you can pronounce
Do you live an active lifestyle? Try our CBD Ointment.
- Blended with our premium, in-house extracted CBD rosin and organic oils.
- Lab-tested
- 1000 mg CBD extract per package
- Made with ingredients that you can pronounce
Do you live an active lifestyle? Try our CBD Ointment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.