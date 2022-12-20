Sweet Stone was founded in 2020, sitting around the kitchen table. Family owned and operated, and on a mission to bring premium homemade infused edibles to the Missouri Medical Marijuana market. Locally sourced ingredients at every opportunity, our premium edibles range from secret family recipe cookies, traditional gummies, and Native Ozarks Honey.



Consistently dosed, health conscious, high quality, cannabis infused edibles made with love, from our kitchen to you.